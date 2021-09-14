-
Detroit is well known for its pivotal role in shaping soul music during the 1950s and 1960s. What’s lesser known is that in the 1970s, the city’s slew of…
-
Today on Stateside, we’ll check in with former Michigan Radio reporter Bryce Huffman, who started working for BridgeDetroit—a newsroom made up entirely of…
-
Last December, journalist and Macomb County native Rob St. Mary had just gotten enough funding to publish an anthology saluting the work of three…
-
Detroit native SteffanieChristi’an is a musician and writer. She has collaborated with some of the top producers in New York City, including Big Proof of…
-
Imagine this - a Detroit rock band from the 1980's disappears from the music scene, until a producer in England rediscovers them and helps them put out a…
-
This weekend an international heavy metal conference for academics and researchers is happening in Bowling Green, Ohio. It's called "The Heavy Metal &…
-
That's from a 2006 interview with James Williamson, the former and now current guitarist for Iggy Pop and the Stooges.Williamson was describing his…