-
Michigan farmers are among those criticizing President Trump’s plan to impose new business and travel restrictions on Cuba.President Donald Trump is…
-
State health officials are warning Michiganders headed south on vacation this winter to be aware that Zika is still a major health threat.The…
-
The vast woods, rivers, and wildlife of Northern Michigan captured Hemingway’s heart and imagination early in life. “Michigan always represented a great…
-
Ernest Hemingway spent his boyhood summers in Michigan, and the last 20 years of his life in Cuba. Today, Finca Vigia, Hemingway’s Cuban home, is…
-
Michigan Radio's Tracy Samilton and I were in Havana to cover the connections between Cuba and Michigan and opportunities for the future.The Michigan…
-
When you think of Cuban exports, you probably think, cigars, sugar, and rum. But Cuba exports something of much greater value to third-world countries:…
-
Michigan agriculture businesses are intrigued by the prospect of doing business in Cuba, after the Obama administration re-established formal ties with…
-
President Barack Obama's trip to Cuba last month was a major milestone in the thawing of relations between Washington and Havana.It was the first visit to…
-
Tourism has exploded in Cuba since the Obama administration announced a resumption of diplomatic relations with the country in 2014.Danilo Gomez is a law…
-
Cuba’s heralded health care system has been mobilized to stop the Zika virus from gaining a foothold in the country, and so far, the campaign appears to…