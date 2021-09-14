quagga mussels

-
Since the late 1980s, four of the five Great Lakes have played host to an increasing number of invasive mussels. First came zebra mussels, followed…
The way J. Ellen Marsden remembers it, when she first suggested calling a new Great Lakes invasive species the quagga mussel, her colleague laughed, so…
The stunning beauty of Lake Michigan’s crystal clear water draws comparisons to the French Riviera. But to Dustin Van Orman, it’s a hideous sight.Van…
Three binational Great Lakes coalitions announced their endorsement of the Invasive Mussel Collaborative as the “go-to forum” on developing solutions to…
Beaches along Lake Michigan are closed when E. coli bacteria gets too high. But a nasty critter found on the bottom of the lake might help keep the…
Lake Michigan’s E. coli and swimming advisories are down from previous years. A recent study says that’s both good and bad.The study looks at Lake…
Lake Superior is cold, deep and clear. But it’s no longer the clearest of the Great Lakes.Lakes Michigan and Huron have gotten clearer, bumping Lake…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan officials say after years of planning, they're ready to put in place a strategy for controlling the spread of invasive…