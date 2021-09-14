-
Dan Gilbert is leading an effort to erase property tax debt for thousands of Detroit residents.The billionaire is pledging $500 million over the next 10…
Today, on Stateside, we talked with photographer Leni Sinclair about her years of political involvement and her stunning photos of Detroit’s stages and…
City of Detroit, community and business leaders are donating $23 million to give Detroit Public Schools Community District students wireless tablets and…
Quicken Loans has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of fraudulently sticking the government with bad…
A lot of people have tried – and failed – to make significant changes to Michigan’s auto insurance system. Michigan drivers pay some of the highest…
Quicken Loans is introducing computer coding to 5,000 Detroit students.The mortgage lender says Code(D)etroit will teach modern coding fundamentals to…
It’s been half a century since the federal government banned discrimination in the home mortgage industry. But a new analysis of mortgage data shows…
According to new campaign finance disclosures, Quicken Loans spent more on lobbying state government in the first seven months of 2017 than it had spent…
Some businesses are set to get millions of dollars in tax incentives – if Governor Snyder signs a package of bills.Around the time those bills were going…
An additional 650,000 low-income people have been able to get health care through Michigan's Medicaid expansion, with the federal government picking up…