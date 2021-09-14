-
A pair of storm sewers are being rerouted around Flint’s former Buick City site to try and keep PFAS out of the Flint River.“We have on the site some…
-
Officials overseeing the former General Motors’ Buick City site in Flint have submitted a plan to the state to expand their investigation of PFAS…
-
New data shows elevated levels of PFAS in sewers passing through the old Buick City site in Flint.PFAS are a family of chemicals that have been linked to…
-
A Kansas City-based developer is buying nearly 260 acres of former General Motors land in Lansing.The vacant land is being sold by the Racer Trust, which…
-
Willow Run is more than 330 acres of crumbling concrete and weeds today. But the site of the B-24 bomber assembly plant during World War II will soon be…
-
The announcement this week that an Alabama company plans to build a pipe factory in Flint could help spur further investment in a former General Motors…
-
The man leading the effort to clean up and dispose of General Motors’ vacant properties says more potential buyers are showing interest.Elliot Laws is the…
-
Officials from Lansing and Flint are hoping a conference this week will help convince investors to redevelop some former General Motors auto plant…