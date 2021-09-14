racial bias

-
After a months-long investigation into Washtenaw County court records, a citizen-led group has released hard data on racial disparities in how people are…
The Board of Directors of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) announced Wednesday it had “terminated its relationship” with Executive Director…
After a white police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests erupted across the country against police brutality toward Black people in…
An African-American police officer is suing the Detroit police department, claiming rampant racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, and an…
The Grand Rapids Police Department wants to rebuild trust with the community. So it started a pilot program that it hopes will help do that.The department…
A 26-year-old, pregnant environmental activist is serving a two-year sentence at Michigan’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility right now.But Siwatu-Salama…
An African American carpenter says he suffered racial discrimination and harassment on the job during the construction of Detroit’s Little Caesar’s…
We don’t often recognize the implicit biases we all carry.But study after study shows we tend to interact most with people who are like us: people who…
News media around the world are talking about Detroit’s resurgence.Politicians in the city and the state, such as Gov. Rick Snyder, hype its…
Elected leaders in Grand Rapids are trying to satisfy critics who say they’re not doing enough to change police policies and outcomes critics say are…