-
A white Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd on May 25 sparked protests across the country and world, as well as conversations about how…
-
After a white police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests erupted across the country against police brutality toward Black people in…
-
Protests continue across the country in response to police brutality against Black Americans. But while systemic racism might be most visible in the…
-
Activists took to the streets of Eight Mile Road again Wednesday evening to draw attention to the Detroit area’s racial divisions. Eight Mile has long…
-
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Tuesday, communities across the state and country will celebrate the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Fourth National…
-
Lynching is one of this country's darkest legacies. It claimed the lives of thousands of black Americans, particularly in the South. But the South wasn't…
-
Members of a national fraternity have plans for today’s Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field, where they’ll stage a protest to support their…
-
Racial tensions between white people and people of color are reaching levels not seen since the 1960s and ‘70s.Nearly five decades ago remedies were…
-
The Michigan League for Public Policy aimed to have what it called an “honest discussion” about racial inequality in Michigan at its annual forum Monday.…