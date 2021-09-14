racial profiling

-
The Ingham County Prosecutors office will no longer charge people for crimes where the evidence comes from so-called "pretext stops," if the stops are not…
The Michigan State Police needs to do more confront racial disparities in troopers’ traffic stops, according to a new lawsuit filed by the ACLU of…
Today on Stateside, a year after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, we’ll hear about the police reform bills moving through the…
Today on Stateside, the Michigan Senate will meet in a special Saturday session this weekend to make recommendations for school reopenings. We hear from…
Two social justice organizations filed complaints against the Grand Rapids Police Department with the state Department of Civil Rights.The ACLU of…
Back in 2004, researchers found Grand Rapids police officers did not pull black drivers over at higher rates than whites ones.But now, the city is getting…
Michigan State Police may be pulling over more low-income drivers and people of color, because of police quotas.That’s a concern the ACLU of Michigan…
By Bill McGraw is a reporter for Bridge Magazine, a Detroit Journalism Cooperative partnerThough their sprawling region had long wrestled with…
Attitudes about race have been improving in southeast Michigan, but there are still wide gaps on some issues between white people and black people. Those…
The Grand Rapids City Commission tomorrow will vote on whether to hire an outside consultant to study if its police force is racially biased when pulling…