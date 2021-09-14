-
Interdisciplinary artist Rashaun Rucker's latest exhibit "Never Free to Rest" explores the unique parallels between the experiences of Black men and the history of the familiar pigeon.
-
The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia is home to over 14,000 items that showcase the nation's racist past. Those items are getting a new home, thanks…
-
Traverse City Area Public Schools’ passed an anti-racism resolution late Monday night after hearing hours of public comment over how strong a stance the…
-
Effective Tuesday, a Warren police officer was fired for making racist comments on social media.The Warren Police Department confirmed that Anwar Khan's…
-
Updated Thursday May 6, 2021, at 3:31 p.m. Traverse City students who participated in a racist social media group chat won’t be criminally charged.In late…
-
Dearborn City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to change the name of the Hubbard Ballroom in its civic center, the Ford Community and Performing…
-
Today on Stateside, we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this year. We discuss why many experts say we should think about racism as a public…
-
Today on Stateside, President Donald Trump placed a phone call to the Big Ten commissioner to discuss what might expedite the start of the season amid the…
-
Today on Stateside, the summer of calls for racial justice continues into the school year. A Black student at Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School has filed a…
-
Today on Stateside, a conversation with two Black farmers about the causes and consequences of systemic racism in the agriculture industry. Also, an…