-
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over the death of a Marine recruit from Michigan who killed himself after a confrontation with a drill instructor.Federal…
-
It's been more than two years since a young Muslim Marine recruit from Taylor died in a fall at boot camp on Parris Island after reportedly being abused,…
-
A Marine Corps drill instructor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing recruits, including Michigan native Raheel Siddiqui. Siddiqui fell to…
-
Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, a 34-year-old Iraq veteran, was found guilty by a military court of punching, kicking and choking enlistees, particularly Muslim-American recruits.
-
On March 18, 2016, new Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor died after falling in his barracks on Parris Island, South Carolina. A coroner ruled the…
-
Marine Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Felix will soon face a general court martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.The former drill instructor is facing charges…
-
“The physical evidence in this case tells the story of torture, abuse and suffering.”That's the assertion of the lawyer representing the family of Raheel…
-
This week, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to launch an investigation in to…
-
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, has received a response to an inquiry submitted to the United States Marine Corps following the death of Private…
-
U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, has asked U.S. Marine Corps Commandant General Robert B. Neller for "further clarification" about last…