Lengthy delays at railroad crossings have been plaguing the city of Plymouth -- including one on Monday, when a CSX-owned freight train held up traffic…
Twenty-three passenger railcars have been sitting unused since MDOT got them in 2010, raising question of whether they are a waste of Michigan money, or a…
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (AP) - A railroad company in southeastern Michigan's Lenawee County says it will keep pushing for financial help in reestablishing a…
Beginning Tuesday, the subsidy that Amtrak gets from the state of Michigan is about to triple, from $8 million to nearly $25 million a year. The reason…
State lawmakers will hold another hearing tomorrow on legislation intended to crack down on scrap metal theft in Michigan.The legislation would require…
NILES, Mich. (AP) - Federal officials say railroad accidents last year in Michigan and Illinois were caused by workers not following required safety…
An Amtrak passenger train bound for Detroit derailed Sunday morning near Niles, MI.The train cars, carrying 174 passengers and 4 crew members, stayed…
Jackson will be the place to be this weekend for Amtrak aficionados. The national passenger rail service is marking its 40th anniversary this year. This…
The Federal Railroad Administration has obligated $28,204,450 to the Michigan Department of Transportation to build a new Dearborn train station.U.S.…
The future of Michigan’s passenger and freight rail services is the subject of a series of public hearings next month. Michigan has thousands of miles of…