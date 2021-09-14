-
Climate change is likely to bring more extreme rainfall and flooding to Michigan. So, flood risk in the next 100 years will probably look very different…
May they fly away one day soon, but today mayflies are among us. Some are calling it an "invasion," but it's the time of year where cities and states near…
If it looks like your parched lawn is crying out for a drink, you've got company.Parts of the state are in the grips of a dry spell, and it's turning…
All that rain we've had isn't just making our lawns and flowers grow.Howard Russell is an entomologist with Michigan State University, and he says that…
We can't prevent an extreme weather event like the deluge that flooded some streets in Metro Detroit last week. However, we can prepare for them. But…
Southeast Michigan was hit with torrential downpours last night and social media was abuzz with photos and videos.In Ann Arbor, the city turned into a bit…
Look at any of the scorched lawns in Michigan, and you can see the state is in the grip of a drought. And the grip is tightening.Brian Fuchs is a…
Mosquitoes are expected to be an even bigger annoyance than usual for Michiganders this summer. Heavy rains in April and May have set the stage for a big…
Update: 5/26/11 6:52 a.m.DETROIT (AP) - Thunderstorms have dumped more than 4 inches of rain on parts of southern Michigan, causing widespread flooding of…