Plummeting casino, property and income tax revenues are forcing Detroit’s mayor to raid the city’s savings accounts and trim its workforce.Mayor Mike…
It’s always hard to save money. We know that’s true for many people, and it’s true for Lansing, as well.And, politics makes it even harder.A recent report…
The state's savings account wouldn't last long if there was another economic downturn. That's according to new analysis from the Citizens Research…
Michigan cities and towns are hurting for cash. Many have had to cut services like street and sidewalk repair. Some have had to reduce the size of their…
A Michigan U.S. Senator says a federal aid package for Flint might move through Congress quicker if state officials tap the rainy day fund and budget…
The Michigan Legislature has approved $9 million to deal with the fallout from the Flint water crisis. That price tag has turned attention to how the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers don't agree on how much money to set aside in Michigan's savings account.The rainy day fund was…