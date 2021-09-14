-
President Trump says Michigan won't let him hold rally; Whitmer spokeswoman says that's "inaccurate"A spokeswoman for Governor Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump is “totally misinformed” when he claims state officials are preventing him from…
-
Donald Trump is coming back to Michigan – his second visit in as many weeks. It’s a sign that Michigan matters to the Republican presidential candidate.He…
-
A crowd wearing hooded sweaters of all colors gathered in downtown Ypsilanti Monday afternoon, one month after the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin of…
-
Bus service has been disrupted in Detroit today, with dozens of drivers calling in sick to attend a labor rally in Lansing.Lovevett Williams is with the…
-
Update 1:44 p.m.The Detroit News reports the Michigan Senate is expected to pass the Emergency Financial Manager bill despite the protests taking place in…