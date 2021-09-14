-
Mayor: Detroit police chief retires amid allegations of sex scandal involving subordinate.Detroit Mayor Dave Bing suspended Ralph Godbee following claims…
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has suspended Police Chief Ralph Godbee.“After learning of the allegations regarding Chief Ralph Godbee, I have placed him on a…
The Detroit City Council has rejected an effort to put a public safety millage on the November ballot.The Detroit Police Department pushed hard for the…
Rumors are running rampant in the Detroit Police Department after the city imposed a pay cut and changes to work rules on most officers.That’s according…
Suburban law enforcement officers will help Detroit Police keep the peace at this year’s riverfront fireworks.But city officials warn it’s the last time…
Mayor Dave Bing is pleading with Detroiters to “stop the madness” after another violent weekend in the city.Bing’s plea comes after a shooting on the…
Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee says the number of serious crimes in Detroit fell last year—but the number of killings climbed.Preliminary statistics…
Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee is reorganizing his department to try and put more officers on the streets.To do that, Godbee is eliminating some desk…
Detroit Police and local businesses are teaming up for a new downtown security initiative.Project Lighthouse involves more than 20 businesses in the…
Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee says overall crime is down in the city. But he acknowledges that’s overshadowed by a recent spike in homicides, almost…