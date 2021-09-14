-
Donald Trump came to Michigan on Tuesday to, well, be Trump.As a few dozen Democrats protested outside the Birch Run Expo Center last night, the crowd…
-
A number of Republican presidential hopefuls are descending on Michigan. Three confirmed and likely candidates made stops across the state on…
-
Republican Ben Carson formally kicked off his presidential campaign in his hometown of Detroit today, with an event that included a gospel choir, five…
-
U.S. Senator Rand Paul says Republicans need to be as passionate about the entire bill of rights as they are about people’s right to own a gun.Sarah…
-
This Week in Review, Rina Miller and Jack Lessenberry talk about how Rand Paul thinks Detroit should lower it's tax rate in order to stabilize, what's…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says Detroit needs “freedom from government” to flourish again economically—and told the Detroit Economic Club Friday he has a…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A Kentucky Republican senator who may run for president says bankrupt Detroit needs lower tax rates to recover.Rand Paul speaks Friday at…
-
The Republican Party wants Detroit to know it cares. The GOP is hoping to increase its presence in the city where Barack Obama grabbed 97.5% of the vote…