It looks like a decision about whether to ease restrictions on medical marijuana will come down to the final days of the state Legislature’s 2014…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Emily Fox and Jack Lessenberry discuss whether the legislature will be able to come up with a plan to fix Michigan's roads…
Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, will be the new state Senate majority leader in 2015.Republican senators chose Meekhof to replace term-limited Sen.…
This is the last week the state Legislature is scheduled to meet before the November election. Lawmakers probably won’t take up any controversial bills…
There's been talk in Lansing about whether term limits should be extended, and that talk is heating up. Michigan voters approved term limits for state…
One of the things I’ve noticed over the last few years is how many local hospitals seem to have been taken over by McLaren Health Care, a chain that…
The state Legislature is scheduled to meet about 20 more days between now and the end of the year.State Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville,…
Michigan Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville will be out of a job in less than six months, thanks to term limits.This means his career in elected…
The top lawmaker in the state Senate says he’s now on board with legislation to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan.Senate Majority Leader…
So now that the Michigan Senate has approved a new, higher minimum wage, with bipartisan support (14 Rs, 10 Ds) no less, this is practically a done deal.…