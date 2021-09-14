-
A state lawmaker wants to close a loophole in Michigan’s marital rape law. A person currently cannot be convicted of rape solely because they had sexual…
Violent crime in Detroit was down last year. Homicides and aggravated assaults fell by 2 percent from 2017. Robberies were down by 13 percent.But one…
Next week, the Michigan Court of Appeals will be hearing a case to determine whether prisoners are protected under Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights…
Two summers ago, something happened that gave parents nightmares throughout the Detroit area. A 20-year-old camp counselor at a Jewish community center…
When someone is diagnosed with cancer or gets in a car accident, he or she is often surrounded by comfort, support and sympathy.So why is it that a…
A new law would protect rape victims from a custody battle with their rapists when a child is conceived.The Michigan Senate unanimously passed legislation…
Wayne County plans to use $1 million to help investigate rape kits found six years ago in a Detroit police property storage facility.County Executive…
A non-profit agency based in Livingston County wants sexual assault victims to call them first, before the police. LACASA Center offers medical care,…
Violent crimes are down in Grand Rapids, but police there say rape investigations are on the rise.The Grand Rapids Police Department says it's…
For the first time, Michigan will spend general fund dollars to prevent sexual assault on college campuses.State lawmakers recently approved a budget with…