Today on Stateside, we’ll talk about what’s changed for survivors and law enforcement after the years long effort to process thousands of backlogged rape…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says her office is still accepting donations to fund the investigation and prosecution of sexual assaults linked to a…
Stateside: Detroit completes rape kit tests; cities’ climate change plans; Hendrix’s national anthemToday on Stateside, ten years after thousands of untested rape kits were found in a Detroit police warehouse, we talk to the prosecutor who’s been working…
Ten years ago this month, a Wayne County assistant prosecutor found more than 11,000 untested rape kits in an abandoned evidence warehouse.On Wednesday,…
Michigan has launched a web-based tracking system for rape kits. It allows sexual assault survivors to make sure their rape kit has not been lost or…
Authorities say a special prosecutor will review cases linked to 110 previously untested rape-evidence kits in one Michigan county.Ingham County Chief…
Law enforcement officials and victims of sexual assault in Michigan could soon be able to track the rape kits used to gather evidence. A state budget…
Michigan may start tracking its sexual assault evidence kits. An amendment to the state’s budget would pay for the required software and training.The kits…
Prosecutors say a second backlog of more than 500 untested Detroit rape kits languished in storage for years after more than 11,000 other unprocessed…
After Wayne County found some 11,000 abandoned rape kits in police storage, Michigan’s Attorney General asked every other county to report how many…