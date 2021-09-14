-
There’s new legislation to give people in public housing more protections, and provide them with help to improve the quality of their homes.The Tenant…
Michigan nurses took their concerns about COVID-19 workplace issues to members of Congress Thursday.Many Michigan hospitals are at or near their capacity…
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state. We check in with an Upper Peninsula health department about the outbreak’s…
Rashida Tlaib just got re-elected to her second term in Congress. She’s packed a lifetime into those two years. Part of a vibrant class of incoming…
As the presidential election gets closer, many people are paying close attention to how the race is shaping up in the Midwest, including here in Michigan.…
The U.S. House Ethics Committee is ordering Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to re-pay her campaign more than $10,000.The committee says Tlaib…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has survived a strong challenge to win the Democratic primary.With 83% of precincts reporting, Worthy has garnered…
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has announced her campaign for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Jones, a Democrat, will challenge…
The bi-partisan U.S. House Ethics Committee says it's extending an investigation into the conduct of U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit). The…
Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is asking a House committee to investigate a federal tax break program intended to help low-income communities. She’s…