raymond barton

-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver could soon use her veto pen to strike down some changes the city council approved to the city budget on Monday night.The city…
-
The city of Flint has three dozen new firefighters. They were sworn in today.Family and friends packed the auditorium to see Flint’s newest firemen be…
-
The city of Flint is hiring nearly three dozen new firemen.A $3.7 million federal grant is paying to replenish a department that has seen more than 30…
-
Flint’s new police and fire chiefs are now on the job.The city’s state oversight board today approved hiring Tim Johnson as Flint’s new top cop and…
-
A divided Flint city council approved Mayor Karen Weaver’s picks for the city’s new police and fire chiefs during a raucous meeting tonight. Earlier this…