Thousands of Michigan students have been cut adrift from their school communities as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered school buildings. Their…
Today on Stateside, Michigan students are improving their academic performance in comparison to peers in other states. We'll talk about what that tells us…
Michigan students rank roughly middle of the pack in reading on the nation's report card, inching up slightly in the latest two-year testing cycle.The…
An educator and entrepreneur believes he's found an untapped resource to help more struggling students succeed in reading. The secret? Families.
One of the very best ways to enjoy summer in Michigan is to park yourself under a tree or on a beach and get lost in a good book.Poet Keith Taylor joined…
It's called the nation's report card: a benchmark test measuring math and reading proficiency.When it comes to the National Assessment of Educational…
“If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands,” a woman wearing a foppish hat with a large feather sang to a group of distracted toddlers and Michigan…
Michigan has pumped nearly $80 million into boosting third-grade reading levels.But the latest analysis from The Education Trust-Midwest shows despite all…
A decision to join Teach for America brought then 22-year-old Michelle Kuo to the Mississippi Delta. Her hope was to teach American history through black…
Our story about the barbershop that takes $2 off haircuts for young readers went viral, so we went back to ask what happened next.