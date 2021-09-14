-
There’s been an increase in so-called "zombie foreclosures" in Michigan and around the country.Zombie-foreclosures are vacant and abandoned homes that…
Flint’s home vacancy rate is more than four times the national rate, according to a new report.Realty Trac says nationally 1.6% of homes are vacant. In…
A new report from Realty Trac says Flint is the most vacant city in the nation, and Detroit isn't far behind.According to the report, 7.5 percent of homes…
There’s a sharp uptick in banks repossessing homes in Michigan.In 2015, 31,000 Michigan homes were in the foreclosure process. That’s similar to the…
Michigan’s home foreclosure rate is speeding up and slowing down.Realty Trac reports banks are repossessing more homes – up 27% in November from a year…
Fewer Michigan homeowners are ‘seriously’ underwater on their mortgages.The Great Recession sent home prices falling. But for the last few years, home…
A new report says Michigan homes are at much lower risk of natural disasters than those in other parts of the country.Realty Trac reports nearly half the…
The number of Michigan homeowners 'seriously' underwater on their mortgages ticked up slightly in the last few months.To be ‘seriously' underwater on a…
For several years, Michigan’s home foreclosure rate has been declining. But Realty Trac reports home foreclosure filings jumped nearly 17% during the…
Michigan counties rank near the top and the bottom of a new national report on home buying.Realty Trac looked at affordability and accessibility for home…