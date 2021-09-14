-
State Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) pled guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated in her drunk driving case in…
State Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) is scheduled for a court hearing later this month on drunk driving charges. She was arraigned Thursday in the 52nd…
State and local leaders are urging Governor Rick Snyder to veto two bills on how the state deals with some kinds of radioactive waste.One bill would…
Parents of a child with a terminal illness would be able to place a Do Not Resuscitate order on file at the child's school, under a package of recently…
State Senator Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor, looks absolutely nothing like Harry Truman, the 33rd President of the United States. Yet yesterday, when Warren…
We'd like to believe that women, after all of these years, are treated equally in politics, but, as we know, that's not always the case.A recent Detroit…
At the state Capitol, a Democratic lawmaker has called for expending Michigan’s civil rights law to protect people who are gay, lesbian or transgender…
Democrats at the state Capitol are calling for an amendment to the Michigan constitution that would outlaw for-profit schools. Four out of five charter…
The state Senate has adopted a bill to create a statewide health coverage exchange where people and businesses could comparison shop for…
The Republican controlled state Senate has approved a measure to rein in the authority of state regulators to enact environmental protection rules.The…