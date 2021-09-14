-
Organizers are expected to begin collecting signatures to recall State Representative Brandon Dillon of Grand Rapids. A panel of Kent County officials…
Voters in Wisconsin on Tuesday will vote on the recall of two Democratic state senators. Wisconsin voters last week recalled two Republican…
Governor Rick Snyder says the state government is “evolving very quickly” because it needs to. Snyder highlighted his administration’s accomplishments and…
There's a growing list of Republicans battling recall campaigns – Governor Rick Snyder, the leaders of the House and Senate, lawmakers who supported…
The state’s largest teachers union says it will put its organizational muscle and money behind efforts to recall some Republican lawmakers.The Michigan…
Lyn Earwood, who submitted the petition, says she will tweak the language to make it more clear and resubmit for approval soon.The language was nearly…
Add State Senator Mark Jansen to the growing list of republican lawmakers in Michigan facing a recall effort.Kent County election officials approved the…
One of the four petitions Benton Harbor City Commissioner Dennis Knowles filed to recall State Rep. Al Pscholka (R-St. Joseph) was approved by Berrien…
A Grand Rapid’s suburb is the latest city to adopt a ban on medical marijuana. Wyoming City Council voted unanimously in favor of local laws that reflect…