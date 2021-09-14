-
A group in northern Michigan has been working for more than a decade to connect a bike trail between Suttons Bay and Harbor Springs.But now, one…
During the summer, cars with kayaks or canoes on top are a common site. But even in the winter – when you'd expect to see skis – you can sometimes spot a…
A new recreation center set to open in Grand Rapids will give children with weak immune systems and their families a safe, germ-free place to play.The…
When I say "river rafting," you probably conjure up images of a beautiful warm day – maybe a packed picnic – but what about gliding down a Michigan river…
Midwest residents may have three new ways to enjoy the Great Lakes.At a conference in Saugatuck this week, Western Michigan University geography professor…
Efforts to complete a recreational development project along Detroit's east riverfront are getting a $44 million boost from the federal government and the…
The new system to help fund Michigan state parks was a success in its first year.Before the "Recreation Passport" system was put in place, park visitors…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state is increasing snowmobile permit fees for the 2011 season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment wants to allow sand and gravel mining in the largest park in the lower peninsula – the…
A man who’s been dogging the U.S. Forest Service to make some parts of the Huron Manistee Forest off limits to gun hunters and snowmobilers won his case…