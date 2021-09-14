-
A Michigan lawmaker says an old marijuana conviction should not stop people from participating in the state’s growing recreational cannabis…
A federal judge finds Detroit’s effort to reserve half of recreational marijuana retail licenses for city residents is likely “unconstitutional.” The…
Detroit’s process for licensing recreational marijuana businesses is on hold because of a lawsuit arguing the process violates the law by favoring Detroit…
For the first time, municipalities that allowed cannabis businesses to operate are getting their share of the ten percent recreational marijuana excise…
While COVID-19 has put many folks out of business, one industry is booming: cannabis. It’s been nearly one year since Michigan dispensaries were allowed…
Today on Stateside, we talk about the pushback from restaurants over new restrictions on indoor dining. Plus, it’s been one year since recreational…
Detroit is on track to start licensing recreational marijuana businesses early next year. The city council unanimously approved new licensing rules…
Tuesday, the Michigan parole board will consider freeing a Flint native who’s serving essentially a life sentence for selling marijuana.Michael Thompson…
Michigan’s largest city is taking its first step toward opening recreational marijuana shops.Detroit officials unveiled a proposed ordinance Monday that…
As of Wednesday, caregiver products have been phased out of Michigan’s regulated retail marijuana market.When Michigan voters approved medical marijuana…