-
Today on Stateside, what Michigan parents should know about the news that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to kids as young as 12 years…
-
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is launching a new initiative to increase recycling in Michigan. It’s called NextCycle…
-
West Michigan is getting $1.2 million dollars to improve household recycling rates in the region.State leaders say it’s part of a goal to double…
-
An NPR and PBS Frontline investigation reveals how the oil and gas industry used the promise of recycling to sell more plastic, even when they knew it would never work on a large scale.
-
Ann Arbor City Council members have voted unanimously to award the non-profit Recycle Ann Arbor a 10-year contract to run the city’s materials recovery…
-
Michigan residents are sending more trash to the state’s landfills than they have since before the Great Recession.Last year Michigan homes and businesses…
-
Today on Stateside, what the story about a state senator's alleged sexual harassment of a female journalist says about Capitol culture. Plus, a look at…
-
China is no longer taking the world's waste. The U.S. recycling industry is overwhelmed — it can't keep up with the plastic being churned out. This doesn't bode well for our plastic waste problem.
-
A state agency is supporting infrastructure upgrades and a public awareness campaign to boost recycling in Michigan.The Department of Environment, Great…
-
Entrepreneurs are eager to find substitutes for plastic that naturally degrade. One option is a "natural" plastic made by microbes and then eaten by them. But the process is still in the early days.