-
Power outages for more than one hundred thousand Michiganders could continue for several more days. Authorities are scrambling to respond to a growing…
-
More than 60 Red Cross volunteers from Michigan were deployed to disaster areas as of Sunday night to help manage shelters, serve food, and assess damage…
-
Almost a year after Grand Rapids was slammed by major flooding, the Red Cross is rallying West Michigan aid groups in case this spring’s snowmelt leads to…
-
Update 3:27 p.m.The AP is now reporting that more Michigan homes and businesses --around 400,000-- lost power this week:2:21 p.m.More than 300,000 homes…
-
Workers at the American Red Cross Mid-Michigan chapter are on the picket line, after a strike deadline passed without a deal.Red Cross spokeswoman Monica…
-
We spoke with Bridget Tuohey of the Red Cross of Southeast Michigan about today's urgent nationwide appeal for blood donations, after tornados and other…
-
The Red Cross of Washtenaw County is prepared to send volunteers to Joplin, Mo. where a tornado killed at least 117 people. The Red Cross chapter in Ann…