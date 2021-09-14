-
Pro-voting rights groups are suing to try to strike down a 2018 law they argue makes it harder to gather signatures for a citizen petition drive.Lonnie…
-
This week in Michigan politics: Medicaid expansion, dissolving school districts, ban on wolf huntingThis week in Michigan politics, Jack Lessenberry and Emily Fox discuss Governor Snyder and Randy Richardville's final efforts to expand Medicaid, a bill…
-
Michigan voters should know by September 7th how many statewide ballot questions and referendums will appear on the November ballot.Governor Rick Snyder…
-
If everyone who is trying to get a referendum on something on the ballot this fall succeeds, every conscientious person may end up having to spend half an…
-
Opponents of Michigan’s emergency manager law, Public Act 4, say they’re concerned about the integrity of petitions they just handed over to the Secretary…
-
Opponents of Michigan’s emergency manager law will descend on Lansing with petitions Wednesday.The coalition fighting Public Act 4 says they’ve collected…
-
In Michigan, voters are allowed to overturn laws they don't like. This is how it works: you try and get enough signatures to get a referendum to repeal…
-
The Michigan Constitution gives people the right to challenge laws they don’t like by calling a voter referendum. The only laws immune to a referendum are…