A bill that would prevent state agencies from adopting standards stricter than federal standards is on its way to the governor’s desk. This applies to…
The state Senate Judiciary Committee this week heard testimony on campus free speech legislation. This comes on the heels of some high profile cases in…
ARTISTS POV:In the cartoon series South Park, there is a classic episode titled "Gnomes." In that episode, a high-strung, over-caffeinated boy named Tweek…
Big businesses often oppose increased regulations. But not always: take the Clean Power Plan. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule requires…
For-profit and non-profit breast milk banks will come under more scrutiny if proposed regulations are adopted in Michigan. There’s a growing demand for…