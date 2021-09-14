rehabilitation

-
Washtenaw County’s prosecutor’s office is about to undergo a major shakeup. Friday is the first day on the job for new county prosecutor Eli Savit. Savit…
-
The opioid epidemic has been devastating to families and communities across America. For those struggling with addiction, getting clean can be a grueling…
-
Some cities have been looking at a program that takes a different approach to people with addictions who sometimes have run-ins with the law.In Michigan,…
-
Imagine that you’re in prison, and you mess up. Maybe you lose your temper and lash out at a corrections officer, or you use your fists to resolve a…