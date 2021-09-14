-
The Ottawa County health department has temporarily shut down a Christian school in West Michigan, and the related legal battle is one of the first to…
-
A group of faith leaders gathered in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to address the lack of legal protections for LGBTQ people in Michigan.There is nothing…
-
A new federal lawsuit claims that regular protests outside an Ann Arbor synagogue go beyond free speech boundaries, and violate the constitutional rights…
-
Lenawee County is being countersued by the ACLU of Michigan and the private law firm of Wright and Schulte on behalf of 14 Amish families.That's after the…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in case about whether a West Michigan community can put up a cross on public land.For decades, the city of…
-
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - A western Michigan school district has changed how it handles the First Amendment after a civil rights group complained that some…
-
President Donald Trump and federal agencies are being sued in Detroit over his revised ban on travel to the U.S. by people from six predominantly Muslim…
-
The city of Sterling Heights has agreed to settle two federal religious discrimination lawsuits, and allow the American Islamic Community Center to build…
-
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Sterling Heights, accusing the city of religious discrimination when it…
-
A federal religious freedom lawsuit filed against the Dearborn Police Department has been resolved.But the two sides give different versions of how and…