Despite the pandemic, it’s been a good year for small-scale solar developers in the state.“We've been super busy. This is the busiest year we've ever…
MISO, the agency that manages Michigan's electric grid, says it's planning for a better interstate transmission system.Experts say that's good news for…
Utility companies are required to file long-term plans with the state government. DTE Energy filed a plan in 2018 and the Michigan Public Service…
DTE Energy missed the mark with many aspects of its proposed long-term energy plan, according to an administrative law judge’s ruling this week.Judge…
The federal government has been slow to act on climate change. So Michigan cities are taking charge.When President Donald Trump announced in 2017 that the United States would pull out of the Paris Agreement, cities across the country declared that they…
Xcel Energy has reached a settlement with environmental groups that puts it a step further on its ambitious path to zero carbon emissions by 2050. Xcel…
Most wind energy projects in Michigan are on farmland in the southern part of the state. They are often controversial even there, but one company wants to…
The mayor of Lansing wants to power all city buildings with 100% renewable energy starting with the city's new fiscal year.Mayor Andy Schor is including…
Today on Stateside, the legislature revisits Michigan’s high auto insurance rates, but will a decrease in rates only come with less guaranteed medical…
State Representative Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) wants all of Michigan's energy to come from renewable sources by 2050. He proposed a bill that would…