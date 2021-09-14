renewable energy standard

-
Utility companies are required to file long-term plans with the state government. DTE Energy filed a plan in 2018 and the Michigan Public Service…
DTE is looking to focus its wind energy development beyond Huron County after voters there rejected proposals to expand the number of wind turbines in…
Michigan energy is getting greener. A state report released Wednesday says all Michigan energy providers met or exceeded a government requirement to…
State lawmakers are expected to take up a major overhaul of Michigan’s energy policy as they return from their November break. The House and Senate are…
Big businesses often oppose increased regulations. But not always: take the Clean Power Plan. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule requires…
The solar power industry is not happy with Republican state lawmakers’ new energy plan.The bills introduced last month would get rid of the state’s…
Under current state law, utilities in Michigan must get 10% of their power from renewable sources, like wind and solar, by the end of the year. After a…
Gov. Snyder's goal of boosting renewable energy to between 30% and 40% in the next decade includes increased energy efficiency to get to those numbers.…
Environmentalists raised their voices in song on Friday to express their disappointment in the Michigan Legislature this year.The group that gathered to…
Michigan’s ethanol industry leaders are touting a new study that claims ethanol is reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The study comes as a fight is…