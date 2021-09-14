-
A coalition of environmental groups is petitioning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to drop a practice the groups say is responsible for…
-
Michigan corn growers say uncertainty over the federal renewable fuel standard is hurting the state’s agricultural economy.The standard sets the ethanol…
-
Federal regulators plan to mix more renewable fuel into gasoline over the next few years, but it’s a whole lot less than Congress wanted.In 2007, Congress…
-
Michigan’s ethanol industry leaders are touting a new study that claims ethanol is reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The study comes as a fight is…