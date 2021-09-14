Renisha McBride

-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says a suburban Detroit man convicted of murder in 2014 deserves a new sentence.Dearborn Heights homeowner Theodore Wafer…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has sentenced a suburban Detroit man to 17 years in prison for killing an unarmed woman on his porch.Theodore Wafer was sentenced…
-
DETROIT - A suburban Detroit man who killed an unarmed woman on his porch is being sued by her parents for more than $10 million.The lawsuit against…
-
Theodore Wafer took the stand to testify in his own defense for a second straight day Tuesday.Wafer is on trial for second-degree murder in the November…
-
Was it murder or self-defense?That’s the question jurors will decide in the case of Theodore Wafer, whose trial on charges including second-degree murder…
-
?DETROIT (AP) - Jury selection starts today in Detroit in the trial of a 55-year-old man who shot to death a young woman who had been knocking on his door…
-
DETROIT – A July trial is scheduled for a Detroit-area man who fatally shot an unarmed woman last fall on his porch.Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Dana…
-
Snyder wants less coal, but no clear energy plan"Governor Rick Snyder says Michigan needs more renewable energy and less coal over the next decade. The…
-
The Dearborn Heights homeowner who shot an unarmed teenager on his front porch has been bound over for trial.Theodore Wafer will face trial for…
-
State employee contracts delayed"The Michigan Civil Service Commission has delayed until mid-January a decision on new state employee contracts. The…