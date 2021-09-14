-
Mayor Mike Duggan announced today his plans to invest $11.7 million to renovate 40 neighborhood parks.According to the City of Detroit, Duggan worked with…
The Cobo Center has a new pair of big, electronic billboards. They’re part of Cobo’s $300 million renovation plan, and according to Daniel Howes, they’re…
Developers say they will turn the Wurlitzer building and the Professional Plaza building into a hotel and apartment complex, respectively. Detroit's…
For this week’s installment of “What’s Working,” Morning Edition Host Christina Shockley speaks with Judy Krasnow, resident and tour guide of the Armory…
Cobo Center in Detroit is going to get more than a coat of new paint between now and next year’s auto show.The regional authority now running Detroit’s…
The Environment Report has been following an effort to make a Michigan house the oldest net-zero house in America. That means in a year the home will…