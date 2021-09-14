-
Measures to slow the spread of coronavirus have caused many businesses to grind to a halt. Employees at these businesses have been told to stay home or…
Clark Washington Jr. works 10 hours a day, five days a week driving a hi-lo on a shift that starts at 9 p.m.He keeps his costs low, living with his…
The city of Grand Rapids has a proposed ordinance that aims to protect renters from predatory landlords.But residents at a public hearing during a city…
A Detroit City Council committee heard some passionate pleas for tighter rules on city landlords and their rental properties Monday.Renters’ advocates and…
In order to afford the average monthly rent in Michigan, a household would need to earn $16.24 per hour. That's nearly double the state’s current minimum…
Over the past few years, renting a home has become more popular than owning one. However, according to a recent Harvard study, rent is quickly becoming…