-
A group seeking repeal of Michigan’s emergency manager law has submitted 226,000 petition signatures to place a referendum on the issue in November.If…
-
Organizers of a campaign to repeal Michigan’s new emergency manager law said they’re in the final stretch of gathering petition signatures.Herb Sanders is…
-
People opposed to Michigan's financial managers law are intensifying their efforts to get a repeal on the November ballot. The law gives financial…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is scheduled to sign a bill today that will repeal the state law that requires price tags on most retail items.The Governor first…
-
Michigan's law requiring individual price tags for most retail items appears headed for extinction, the Associated Press reports. The state House has…