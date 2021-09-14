republic services

-
One of Michigan’s largest cities currently does not have a contract with a business to pick up its garbage.Flint’s garbage pickup contract expired on June…
-
As expected, the Flint City Council last night approved a multi-million dollar, one-year contract for the city’s trash pick-up.The city’s state oversight…
-
The Flint city council is expected to vote on a new trash pick-up contract Monday.For weeks, two competing garbage hauling companies have been emptying…
-
A garbage company involved in Flint’s trash pickup dispute is reportedly linked to a federal corruption probe in Macomb County.The Detroit Free Press…
-
Flint’s mayor hopes a new court ruling will allow the city to finally end its trash dispute.For the third time, the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a…
-
Flint pastors says it’s time for an end to the city’s dysfunctional government.Mayor Karen Weaver and a majority of the city council have spent months…
-
A new garbage hauler will once again be picking up trash in Flint.On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a lower court order blocking Mayor…
-
A dispute between Flint’s mayor and city council over who’ll pick up the city’s trash is headed back to court.For months, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has…
-
The Flint city council is asking a judge for an injunction to stop the city’s mayor from cancelling a contract with the city’s trash hauler.The mayor…