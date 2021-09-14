republicans

-
Today on Stateside, some analysis of the growing stack of lawsuits Donald Trump’s campaign has filed to overturn election results in Michigan. Also, Some…
West Michigan businessman Joel Langlois ends his campaign to take Justin Amash’s congressional seat.Langlois was in a crowded field of Republican…
Michigan is going to be in the national spotlight Wednesday as President Donald Trump campaigns in Battle Creek, while at the same time the U.S. House of…
Fresh off statewide defeats in 2018, Michigan’s Republican Party picked new leadership Saturday.“Are you ready to win in 2020!” National Republican Party…
The dispute between Michigan’s Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders over revamping the state’s environmental regulatory department is…
State lawmakers are beginning what may be a contentious 100th legislative session. Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen was busy Wednesday morning…
A new Michigan State University study confirms what most people generally assume: that today’s political divide is the worst it’s been in decades.Zachary…
Thursday night’s Republican governor’s debate saw Attorney General Bill Schuette touting his ties to President Trump, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley…
President Trump's tax speech in Missouri Wednesday gave him a chance to throw down the gauntlet to Congress:Congressman Paul Mitchell, a Republican from…
A proposal to get rid of Michigan's income tax is quickly moving along in the Legislature. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and…