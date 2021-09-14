-
Michigan will once again be the testing ground for a new service from a major retailer. Subscribers to Meijer’s grocery delivery service will be able to…
-
They used to be a shopper’s first choice.These days, Sears and Kmart seem to be on a fast track to extinction.For many families in Michigan, Sears or…
-
JCPenney released its list of 138 planned store closures nationwide, including seven Michigan stores. The closures are part of a plan to "optimize its…
-
Many holiday shoppers will be hunting for bargains in their pajamas.A new report says nearly half of all holiday presents will be bought online this…
-
Several groups are calling for an increase in the Michigan minimum wage to ten dollars an hour.The current rate in Michigan is $7.40 an hour. That's…
-
Governor Snyder has signed into law a new tool to crackdown on organized shoplifting.Michigan retailers are near the end of a mediocre holiday shopping…
-
Michigan retailers are becoming more concerned about the impact rising gasoline prices will have on sales.Michigan’s average gas price leaped over four…
-
A organized crowd of people swarmed a local business in downtown Grand Rapids as part of an effort to buy local this holiday season.Dozens showed up at…
-
Strangers have paid off more than 30 layaway bills at a Kmart near Grand Rapids in the last week.Dan Veenstra has been working there for more than 20…
-
Michigan retailers say 4 dollar a gallon gasoline is taking a bite out of their business. The latest survey by the Michigan Retailers Association says…