Michigan says more than one-fifth of local governments have an underfunded pension plan, retirement health care plan or both.The Treasury Department on…
Lansing’s mayor is not ruling out some “pain” as the city deals with a rising legacy costs.Lansing Mayor Andy Schor sat down with his Financial Health…
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats are calling on Congressman John Conyers to resign over sexual harassment allegations. Pelosi…
The state would evaluate retirement funds in every Michigan city, township, village, and county under a legislation rolled out today by Republicans in…
Police officers, fire fighters, and other municipal employees are planning what they are titling a “call to action” Tuesday at the state Capitol.Lawmakers…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A push to curtail health care benefits for municipal retirees in Michigan is setting off a fight between those who say billions in…
The Kalamazoo City Commission will consider selling bonds to help cover part of its retiree health care costs tonight. City officials are considering a…
Flint leaders say a federal court decision is threatening the city’s ability to recover financially.Last week, a federal appeals court upheld a lower…