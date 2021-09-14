-
Some of jazz's most iconic musicians have graced the stage at the Blue Bird Inn on Detroit’s West Side. But the once popular bar at 5021 Tireman has stood…
Everybody knows that Detroit has made it through bankruptcy, and that a remarkable coalition of people and politicians came together on a “Grand Bargain”…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says neighborhoods won't be left out of the city's comeback.Duggan announced his two year plan to invest $4 million into the…
Detroit has seen a lot of new changes come its way in the past five years, with the revitalization of Midtown, the growth of businesses downtown, and some…
A recent Washington Post story declares that “one of the country’s poorest cities is suddenly becoming a food mecca.”It highlights the growing scene of…
Detroit's revitalization is a recurring topic on Stateside.The city's vacant buildings are an interactive lesson in real estate and community…
Changing Gears reporter Kate Davidson last week debunked the conventional wisdom that Detroit has 40 square miles of vacant land. In her report she found…
A community organizer in Grand Rapids is trying to improve neighborhoods to keep young people from moving out of the state.“Neighborhoods are sellable.…
On today's podcast, we hear how an artist in Detroit wants to bring color to the city with his brush…
A new initiative in Detroit focuses on the role black men and teens play in the city’s revival.Rishi Jaitley is with the Knight Foundation, the non-profit…