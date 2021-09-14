-
Seven years after disastrous decision-making by state-installed managers poisoned Flint’s drinking water, multi-millionaire former governor Rick Snyder…
-
The work of fixing Flint’s broken water system goes on, but the state panel created in the wake of the water crisis met for likely the last time…
-
The city of Flint is close to getting back a major water customer it lost during the city’s water crisis.General Motors took its Flint engine plant off…
-
A Wayne State University professor testified today that state officials didn’t want information getting out about continuing problems with Flint’s…
-
Flint’s mayor says a top aide to Governor Snyder is willing to wait for more information before considering cutting funding for bottled water distribution…
-
A $1,000 donation to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver’s campaign from a top aide to Governor Rick Snyder is drawing fire.Rich Baird has been the governor’s point…
-
In a sign that the Flint water crisis is possibly nearer its end than the beginning, the state of Michigan is closing more than half of the bottled water…
-
For more than a year, Flint residents have been told to use filters on their taps to screen lead from their drinking water. Filters on kitchen faucets are…
-
Flint officials want more of a say in the state’s investment priorities in their city.It’s been nearly a year since a state of emergency was declared in…
-
The deadline for Flint’s commercial water customers to pay their delinquent bills was today.Flint’s commercial customers owe the city more than a million…