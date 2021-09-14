-
In late 2016, former Governor Rick Snyder signed the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, which went into effect the following March.The law…
Here is a story of murder, of injustice that took decades to correct, and of forgiveness.Imagine yourself going about your life, when, suddenly, you're…
After spending 45 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, Richard Phillips walked out of court officially a free man Wednesday.Phillips was…
Richard Phillips spent 45 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit. But on Thursday, he emerged a free man--at least for the time being.As…