A rally was scheduled for last night to protest the Michigan Republican Party’s decision to award both of the state’s at-large national convention…
Though the state's primary was almost a week ago, the Rick Santorum campaign is continuing to dispute the primary's results. The campaign has taken their…
Rick Santorum’s presidential campaign has formally asked the Republican National Committee to investigate the actions of Michigan GOP leaders following…
I was a teenager back when Mitt Romney’s father, George, was governor of Michigan, and made his own run for the Republican Presidential nomination. I was…
The tussle over every last delegate in the GOP nomination battle could get ugly, if what happened in Michigan is any indicator. The Credentials Committee of the Michigan Republican Party apparently reversed course on a stated delegate selection formula, turning a delegate tie into a Mitt Romney win.
A new report from the Michigan Campaign Finance Network shows Super Pacs outspent the candidates in Michigan’s Republican president primary.It should be…
Update 5:11 p.m. - Santorum camp questions legitimacy of Michigan's Republican Party leadership after delegate flapThe Michigan Republican Party has…
Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum’s campaign says it’s wrong to call Mitt Romney’s slim edge in the popular vote in the Michigan primary a…
Mitt Romney has won the popular vote in Michigan. Precincts Reporting - 96%41.0% Mitt Romney - 395,360 votes37.9% Rick Santorum- 366,146 votes11.6% Ron…
Rick Santorum gave a speech to his supporters at the Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids.He said his campaign put up a good fight in his opponent's…