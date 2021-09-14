-
Today on Stateside, former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder’s pretrial begins in the ongoing legal battle over the Flint Water Crisis. We check in on what…
-
Former Governor Rick Snyder’s defense attorney says its “outrageous” that prosecutors have not given him all the evidence in Snyder’s Willful Neglect of…
-
A judge has agreed to put the criminal case against former Gov. Rick Snyder on hold for a few months.Snyder is facing two misdemeanor counts of Willful…
-
The criminal case against former governor Rick Snyder will proceed.A judge rejected his lawyers’ request to dismiss the charges against him Thursday.In…
-
Former Gov. Rick Snyder should learn soon if a judge will dismiss charges against him connected to the Flint water crisis.The former governor is charged…
-
A judge has denied a defense motion to dismiss a perjury charge against a former top aide to former Gov. Rick Snyder.Jarrod Agen was Snyder’s…
-
There is a question whether the state’s case against former Gov. Rick Snyder will be able to move forward before the judge currently assigned the case.The…
-
Attorneys for former Governor Rick Snyder are formally asking a judge to toss two misdemeanor charges tied to the Flint water crisis.Snyder was formally…
-
Today on Stateside, Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who served as co-chair of the…
-
During a court hearing Tuesday, the attorney representing former Gov. Rick Snyder argued that he shouldn’t face charges in Genesee County related to the…