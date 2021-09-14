-
Update 12:53 p.m.DETROIT (AP) -Federal prosecutors say they have a "staggering amount of evidence" to convict dozens of members of a Detroit-area…
Prosecutors have dubbed the five men accused of pocketing millions of dollars in exchange for contracts with the city of Detroit the "Kilpatrick…
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing's office released this statement regarding the RICO indictments of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, Victor Mercado, former…
Kwame Kilpatrick and the others associated in the case are facing charges under the federal RICO statute (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations).…